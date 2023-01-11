Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 15,300 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.
Insider Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.48.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

