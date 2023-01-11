Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.