Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

