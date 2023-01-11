Versor Investments LP Has $189,000 Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 24.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

