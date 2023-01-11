Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About KAR Auction Services

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.