Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,717 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,026 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.