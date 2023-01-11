Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 997 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

