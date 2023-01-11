Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

