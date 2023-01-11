Raymond James & Associates Sells 39,826 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 39,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

