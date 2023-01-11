Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,940 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
AXON stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
