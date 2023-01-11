Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,078 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $223.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.