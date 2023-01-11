Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.74.

DAL stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

