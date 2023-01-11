Raymond James & Associates Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Trex worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.