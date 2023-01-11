Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

EQR stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

