Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.