Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.