Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.