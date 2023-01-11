Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,914,000 after acquiring an additional 547,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

LUMN stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

