Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.