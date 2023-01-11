Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,545,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

