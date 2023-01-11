Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $457.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

