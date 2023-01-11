J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

