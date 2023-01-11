FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 246.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.