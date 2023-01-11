Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $200.23.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

