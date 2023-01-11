Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 897 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

