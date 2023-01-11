Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

EIX stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

