Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,013 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

