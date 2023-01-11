Fifth Third Bancorp Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $204.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

