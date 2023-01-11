Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 762 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 95,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

