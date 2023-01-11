Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,725 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Match Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 515,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $129.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

