FAS Wealth Partners Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

