Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,534 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

