Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

