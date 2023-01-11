Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,292 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

