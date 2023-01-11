Arden Trust Co Sells 973 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.4% in the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 585,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $136,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.9% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

