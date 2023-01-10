Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Barbara A. Larson Sells 1,491 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $261.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

