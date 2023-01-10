Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.66.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

