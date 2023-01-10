Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,264 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

