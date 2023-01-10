Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waters by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.22.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

