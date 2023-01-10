Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

