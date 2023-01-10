Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Teleflex worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

TFX opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

