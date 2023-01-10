Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 228 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SF stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

