Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

