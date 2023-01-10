Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 310,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

