Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

