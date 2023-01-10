Red Cedar Capital LLC Buys 202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

