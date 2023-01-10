Raymond James & Associates Sells 120,291 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,872 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 120,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,769 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 163,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

