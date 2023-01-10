Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.