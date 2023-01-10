Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,706 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Omnicell worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

OMCL opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $168.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

