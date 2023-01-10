Raymond James & Associates Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Match Group worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $129.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

